L&T constructs 7-storey facility for DRDO in record 45 days

The buildings business of Larsen & Toubro has constructed a seven-storey, state-of-the-art Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility for the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in 45 days using integrated hybrid modular construction technology.
The facility was inaugurated on 17 March by Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh. Basavaraj Bommai, chief minister of Karnataka, G. Satheesh Reddy, secretary, Department of Defence R&D & chairman, DRDO and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.
Reddy said while the concept and technical design was developed by DRDO and detailed engineering and execution by L&T, teams from IIT-Madras and IIT-Roorkee conducted design checks and provided technical support.
Constructed on a total built-up area of 130,000 sq. feet, the site team had to coordinate with 21 off-site locations to integrate design, structure, architecture services. Going forward, this hybrid construction system developed by L&T will help increase productivity, optimize resource utilization, reduce losses due to wastage and speed up pace of construction, the company said.
“We adopted IHMCT (integrated hybrid modular construction technology), used for the first time in the Indian construction industry, to substantially reduce the cycle time with a dedicated team of engineers, architects and structural designers who have worked on it to make it a success," said whole time director & senior executive vice president (Buildings), L&T, M V Satish.