L&T data centres target $1bn revenue by 2030

“As per current projections, India will see 3.5-5GW in data centre capacity by 2030. By 2032, this has been projected to rise to 8GW, driven by demand for digital transformation and technology services. If AI grows the way initial projections were made, this capacity will straight-up double in volume, and India will quite likely see up to 16GW in net data centre capacity in the next six years,” Ambastha said.