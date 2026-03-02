MUMBAI: As rivals race into billion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure bets, Larsen & Toubro Ltd is taking a slower, engineering-led approach, wagering that disciplined scaling will win in a rapidly expanding market.
L&T data centres target $1bn revenue by 2030
SummaryThe engineering giant is targeting $1 billion revenue by 2030 through phased capacity growth amid India’s accelerating AI infrastructure boom.
