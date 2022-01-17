L&T dispatches critical reactors to US for renewable diesel project

The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has flagged off five critical renewable diesel reactors to North America’s largest renewable diesel producer Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), two weeks ahead of the delivery date.

DGD is a joint venture of Darling Ingredients Inc. and Valero Energy Corporation in Texas, US. L&T is executing additional three such green diesel projects for the US and European clients at its fully integrated, state-of-the-art, digitally-enabled heavy engineering complex located at Hazira in Gujarat.

The reactors manufactured by L&T will process biomass (recycled animal fats, used cooking oil and inedible corn oil) to make green diesel. Renewable diesel can be used without modifications to existing diesel engines. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared with conventional diesel fuel, a company statement said.

Anil Parab, member – L&T Executive Committee, senior VP & head, heavy engineering said, “We thank DGD for entrusting L&T with this opportunity to supply these critical Reactors. India was hit hard with the second wave of COVID19 during the execution of this fast-track delivery project. Despite the problems, we adhered to on-time delivery."

This critical technology is expected to open new opportunities and help the client to meet the objective of low-carbon emissions. The successful execution of such renewable energy projects is a part of L&T’s strategy to widen its green business portfolio, guided by its ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) framework.

