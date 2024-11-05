L&T boosts AI, data centre ambitions with E2E Networks deal
Summary
Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s (L&T) investment in listed artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform provider E2E Networks could speed up the engineering major’s offerings in the data centres and AI space by 18-30 months, as it gives the company access to E2E’s existing AI cloud platform.