L&T EdutTech, the recently launched virtual learning subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro , has appointed Sabyasachi Das as its Chief Operating Officer on Saturday. The conglomerate had launched L&T EduTech on October 15, Friday.

Das will lead L&T EduTech that will provide an industry-led, application-based, robust learning platform for students and aspiring professionals, strongly rooted in technology, which will straddle all engineering and key technology verticals, the company said in a statement.

“It is exciting to join such a big and reputed brand like L&T and to be given the reins to lead a new venture that aims to skill India’s youth to enhance their employability," Das said on his appointment.

“The L&T EduTech platform has been in the making for the last 18 months and with a rich repository of curated, rich, application-oriented content, we are now ready to take our offering to the market. With the kind of in-depth knowledge and wide experience that reside within L&T, our new business offers both students and professionals the opportunity to learn from the masters," he added.

L&T ventured into the virtual learning space with the launch of L&T EduTech as the industry saw growth on the back of Covid-19-mandated lockdowns.

L&T EduTech offers three verticals of College Connect, Professional and Vocational Skilling, along with Assessment and Certification processes. While College Connect will empower students with practical and application-based learning, Professional Skilling will enable aspiring professionals to fast-track careers in their domains, the company had said after the launch of the platform. Vocational Skilling involves skill certification programmes designed by industry experts for improved employability, it had added.

A rigorous process of learn, skill, assess, certify and engage, and a faculty of subject matter experts drawn from industry, academia and from within L&T is all set to add a new dimension to platform-based, hybrid learning & skilling, the infrastructure conglomerate had said.

