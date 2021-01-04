L&T engineering arm bags over 7K cr refinery project in Rajasthan

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, announced that it has bagged an over to ₹7,000 crore project to set up dual feed cracker unit in Rajasthan. In its regularity filing on Monday, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that it secured the mega project from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL).