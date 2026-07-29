L&T expands into EV components, to cash in on premiumization wave

New Delhi: Infrastructure-to-information technology conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is joining the Tata group, the Mahindra group and JSW Group in expanding into electric vehicle (EV) components such as traction motors, drive control units and premium electronic systems such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

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As Indian conglomerates deepen their bets on the country’s fast-growing EV supply chain, L&T has secured an order for traction motors from an electric two-wheeler company and is in talks with passenger and commercial vehicle makers for the same, its management said on Wednesday in a media briefing.

“In mobility we are targeting energy security. We believe it is important for the nation to provide energy security, and electric mobility provides a very good hedge,” said Prashant Jain, managing director, Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, and head, L&T Electronic Products & Systems.

Also Read | Indian auto component firms seek to match Chinese product timelines

With global component companies scaling their presence in the segment, L&T wants to bring homegrown products to increase localization and tweak parts to suit Indian conditions better. It has developed ADAS solutions and motor control units.

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Rising ADAS penetration is being fuelled by the growing share of premium models in the passenger vehicle market.

The company’s offering will see it compete with local players such as Samvardhana Motherson and Sona Comstar and international players such as Bosch and Continental, among others.

EV production India’s largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) giant has entered the auto component space to cash in on the EV wave that has already seen the JSW, Tata and Mahindra groups spend on launching new models as well as make in-house components.

“L&T has found very good traction with the electric mobility ecosystem where we find a very good positive response from the customers for our offerings,” Jain added.

A key moat for L&T will be its high level of localization, said Sudeepth Puthumana, head, mobility business, L&T Electronic Products & Systems. He said the company has localized about 98% of the traction motor’s components, representing around 70% of the motor’s value, and is continuing to increase local value addition.

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Also Read | Indian carmakers take a leaf out of Chinese playbook to bring out models quickly

The conglomerate wants to bet on import substitution, particularly in EV components sourced from China. The products will be manufactured at its facility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Traction motors, which convert battery power into motion in EVs, rely on rare earth magnets. Domestic production has come under pressure over the past year after China tightened export controls on heavy rare earth magnets, disrupting supplies to manufacturers.

L&T’s management suggested that although its products also use heavy rare earth magnets, the magnets it imports fall outside the scope of China's export licensing requirements, ensuring that production has not been affected.

EV adoption A surge in EV sales turned the country into a net importer of auto components in 2025-26, snapping a two-year run as a net exporter.

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EV sales surged 25% to cross more than 2.4 million units in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), with the number of models across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles increasing during the last fiscal year, according to Vahan portal data.

The country imported components worth $25.4 billion in FY26, up 13% year-on-year. Imports grew 7% in FY25. Exports at $24 billion grew 5%, slower than the 8% growth seen in FY25, amid tariff headwinds and the West Asia war, showed data from the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association.

While all major conglomerates are betting on rapid growth in the EV space, only the Tata group has an auto component business that has achieved scale. According to Tata Sons’ FY26 annual report, Tata AutoComp Systems’ revenue grew 70% to ₹22,266 crore and net profit grew by 48% to ₹1,091 crore.

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About the Author Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.