L&T eyes 30% share of electrolyzer mkt1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The French electrolyzer technology and production company will grant an exclusive licence of its pressurized alkaline electrolyzer technology for manufacture and future product upgrades
Larsen and Toubro Ltd aims to capture 30% of India’s electrolyzer market once its technology partnership with McPhy Energy of France goes on stream, a top executive at the engineering conglomerate said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×