L&T Finance Holdings Q3 net falls 51% to 291 crore

For the Dec-20 quarter, the operating profits fell by 51.92% at Rs348.67cr on the back of a near doubling of the impairment costs in the quarter from ₹481.13 for the December 2019 quarter to ₹925.97 crore, as a result, operating profit margin (OPM) fell sharply from 19.41% in the Dec-19 quarter to 9.63% in Dec-20 quarter. The cost of borrowing in the quarter was down by 50 bps at 7.82%.