Bain sells a 2.82% stake in L&T Fin

Bain sells a 2.82% stake in L&T Fin1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM IST
US-based investment firm Bain Capital sold a 2.82% stake in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd for ₹910 crore, causing the company's shares to drop 3%. Other investors bought stakes in the block deal. L&T Finance reported a 102.6% increase in net profit for Q1 FY24.
MUMBAI : L &T Finance Holdings Ltd shares ended the day 3% down at ₹126.80 after US-based investment firm Bain Capital sold a 2.82% stake or 70 million shares in the company for ₹910 crore through a block deal. The shares were sold at ₹130 apiece.
