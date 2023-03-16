L&T Finance offers warehouse receipt financing for agri-commodities in 4 states

L&T Finance offers warehouse receipt financing for agri-commodities in 4 states1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
With the warehouse receipt financing, L&T Finance promises quick disbursement and flexible repayment with no foreclosure charges
New Delhi: L&T Finance Limited (LTF), a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Limited, has launched warehouse receipt financing (WRF), a digitally-assisted loan facility against agri-commodities.
“LTF’s warehouse receipt financing facility will be available in four states — Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat," the company said in a statement.
WRF facilitates the use of commodities as collateral to secure loans. Commodities are stored in professionally managed warehouses by empaneled collateral managers.
“Under this arrangement, commodities are checked for quality and quantity, based on which a receipt is issued by the collateral manager to farmers, traders and processors. The receipt can then be used as a collateral to avail loan facilities from LTF," it added
Currently, these facilities are offered by the market in a traditional manner which is primarily manual in nature and takes anywhere between 7and 10 days for each loan application to get sanctioned. With the launch of this product, customers can obtain a sanction within 24 hours of filing the loan application and having all the information related to their loans at their fingertips through the mobile application Planet.
Farmers, traders and processors can avail this facility at the nearest LTF branch at attractive interest rates for an amount ranging between ₹1 lakh to ₹10 crore. The amount sanctioned will be based on eligibility checks and the loan margin range, which shall be between 25% and 30% of the market value of the commodity, based on quality parameters, the company said.
Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said, the company WRF promises quick disbursement and flexible repayment with no foreclosure charges.
“The rabi sowing season in India has ended with a record acreage of 720 lakh hectares in this crop year, which is the highest in the past five years. In such a scenario, we are hopeful that these loans will help our customers meet their working capital requirements in a convenient manner. Additionally, it will also help stabilise the supply of commodities and prices in the market, improve growers’ income, and reduce food losses," he added.
LTF’s retail book has reached ₹57,000 crore, up 34% year-on-year in the third quarter that ended December, while the retail portfolio mix of the total loan book stood at 64%, led by key products like rural business finance and farm equipment finance.