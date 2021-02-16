L&T Finance’s 3,000 cr rights issue oversubscribed

Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, the financial services arm of India ’s largest construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Tuesday said that its Rs3,000 crore rights offering was oversubscribed by almost 15%.

The offer opened on 1 February and closed on 15 February, the company had fixed a price of ₹65 per equity share for the offer and an entitlement ratio at 17:74 (17 equity shares for every 74 shares) held by the eligible equity shareholders.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, L&T Finance, said, "The response reflects the faith in the resilience of our business model which along with our AAA credit rating, and the strong backing of our parent, gives us the confidence of continuing on our path of creating a stable and sustainable organisation, for all our stakeholders." he added.

The funds raised through the issue will be used to repay certain commercial papers issued by the company, infusion of funds in the company’s subsidiary, for repayment of certain commercial papers issued by such subsidiary, the redemption of preference shares issued by the company and for general corporate purposes.

On Tuesday, the stock closed at ₹98.55 up 0.15% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.10% to close at 52,104.17 points.

