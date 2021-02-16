Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >L&T Finance’s 3,000 cr rights issue oversubscribed
On Tuesday, the stock closed at 98.55 up 0.15% from its previous close

L&T Finance’s 3,000 cr rights issue oversubscribed

1 min read . 07:27 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

The funds raised through the issue will be used to repay certain commercial papers issued by the company, infusion of funds in the company’s subsidiary, among others

Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, the financial services arm of India’s largest construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Tuesday said that its Rs3,000 crore rights offering was oversubscribed by almost 15%.

Mumbai: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, the financial services arm of India’s largest construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Tuesday said that its Rs3,000 crore rights offering was oversubscribed by almost 15%.

The offer opened on 1 February and closed on 15 February, the company had fixed a price of 65 per equity share for the offer and an entitlement ratio at 17:74 (17 equity shares for every 74 shares) held by the eligible equity shareholders.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The offer opened on 1 February and closed on 15 February, the company had fixed a price of 65 per equity share for the offer and an entitlement ratio at 17:74 (17 equity shares for every 74 shares) held by the eligible equity shareholders.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, L&T Finance, said, "The response reflects the faith in the resilience of our business model which along with our AAA credit rating, and the strong backing of our parent, gives us the confidence of continuing on our path of creating a stable and sustainable organisation, for all our stakeholders." he added.

The funds raised through the issue will be used to repay certain commercial papers issued by the company, infusion of funds in the company’s subsidiary, for repayment of certain commercial papers issued by such subsidiary, the redemption of preference shares issued by the company and for general corporate purposes.

On Tuesday, the stock closed at 98.55 up 0.15% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.10% to close at 52,104.17 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.