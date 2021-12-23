L&T Finance sells mutual fund business to HSBC AMC for 3,191 crore

Commenting on the sale, Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive officer of L&T Finance Holdings, said: “Over the past 10 years, L&T Mutual Fund has garnered the trust of stakeholders across the spectrum, backed by steady and stable performance. When seen alongside the recent capital raise, it provides us with enough ammunition to increase the pace of retailization in our lending portfolio, which is one of our long-term goals."

