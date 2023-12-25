LT Foods eyes bigger chunk of ready-to-cook meals, snacks
The move comes after the company set plans in motion to diversify from selling packaged rice under Daawat, which is sold both in India and exported to markets overseas.
NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company LT Foods, widely known for its Daawat brand of rice, is eyeing a greater share of business from convenience foods such as ready-to-cook meals and snacks, with an aim to generate revenues of ₹800 crore from them by 2028-29.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message