LT Foods picks 30% stake in Netherlands-based Leev through subsidiary

“From a strategic point of view, it is critical that we build short supply chains. With NBF BV, a subsidiary of LT Foods coming on board, we can source our raw materials directly from organic farmers in India. Did-It offers a wealth of experience in worldwide trading of organic products. In addition, Anders Invest gives us the opportunity to grow & build a future organic platform through acquisitions," Leo Voorwinden, director, Leev.nu, said in the statement.