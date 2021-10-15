Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
L&T forays into online learning space, launches L&T EduTech

L&T forays into online learning space, launches L&T EduTech

L&T EduTech offers three verticals of College Connect, Professional and Vocational Skilling
2 min read . 05:21 PM IST Livemint

  • The online learning platform is a new industry-led, application-based, practical oriented hybrid online learning platform to help create industry-ready talent, L&T said

Looking to cash in on online education revolution in the country, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced the launch of its e-learning platform L&T Edu Tech.

"The platform is a new industry-led, application-based, practical oriented hybrid online learning platform to help create industry-ready talent," L&T said in a filing on Friday.

India houses five ed-tech unicorns, including Byju’s, Unacademy, UpGrad as global investors boost their bets on the country’s startup ecosystem.

According to KPMG’s online education in India: 2021 report, the industry could be worth $1.96 billion.

“We are living in a period of accelerating change, with the need to not only learn new things but also seek newer and better ways of transmitting learning and I am confident that L&T EduTech will fulfill this role by enabling young men and women of the country to meet the challenges of the future," said A M Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro.

L&T EduTech aims to future-proof L&T’s businesses and bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations.

The company said the e-learning platform will channelise L&T’s storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained of having executed some of the most complex and demanding projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real world professional skilling to enhance their employability.

“We have a strong demographic dividend but to translate that potential into performance, it is imperative that we impart relevant skills to our youngsters, make them more productive, and better equipped to contribute to India’s growth story," Naik added, describing the task before the new business.

What the platform offers?

L&T EduTech offers three verticals of College Connect, Professional and Vocational Skilling underpinned by robust Assessment and Certification processes.

While College Connect will empower students with practical and application-based learning, Professional Skilling will enable aspiring professionals to fast-track careers in their domains, L&T said.

Vocational Skilling involves skill certification programmes designed by industry experts for improved employability.

"A rigorous process of learn, skill, assess, certify and engage, and a faculty of subject matter experts drawn from industry, academia and from within L&T is all set to add a new dimension to platform-based, hybrid learning and skilling," the infra major added.

