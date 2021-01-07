L&T Hydrocarbon bags offshore contract from ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon bags offshore contract from ONGC1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 06:29 PM IST
- The contract is classified as large, putting it in the range between ₹2,500-5,000 crore
Mumbai: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has bagged a contract from state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new living quarter and revamp at ‘NQ Complex’ in ONGC’s Mumbai High Asset on the West Coast of India.
The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a new living quarter platform, ‘NQL Platform’ with 120 men capacity, bridge (with intermediate support) to existing ‘NQO Complex’ and major revamping or replacement of existing process systems at ‘NQ Complex’.
The contract is classified as large, putting it in the range between ₹2,500-5,000 crore.
“We have been delivering several large and mega projects for ONGC over the past decade. Our world-class fabrication facilities at Hazira (West Coast) and Kattupalli (East Coast) enable us to maximise the local content," said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited.
