L&T Hydrocarbon bags offshore contract from ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon bags offshore contract from ONGC1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- The contract is classified as large, putting it in the range between ₹2,500-5,000 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has bagged a contract from state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new living quarter and revamp at ‘NQ Complex’ in ONGC’s Mumbai High Asset on the West Coast of India.
Mumbai: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has bagged a contract from state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new living quarter and revamp at ‘NQ Complex’ in ONGC’s Mumbai High Asset on the West Coast of India.
The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a new living quarter platform, ‘NQL Platform’ with 120 men capacity, bridge (with intermediate support) to existing ‘NQO Complex’ and major revamping or replacement of existing process systems at ‘NQ Complex’.
The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a new living quarter platform, ‘NQL Platform’ with 120 men capacity, bridge (with intermediate support) to existing ‘NQO Complex’ and major revamping or replacement of existing process systems at ‘NQ Complex’.
The contract is classified as large, putting it in the range between ₹2,500-5,000 crore.
“We have been delivering several large and mega projects for ONGC over the past decade. Our world-class fabrication facilities at Hazira (West Coast) and Kattupalli (East Coast) enable us to maximise the local content," said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.