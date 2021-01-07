L&T Hydrocarbon bags offshore contract from ONGC

Mumbai: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has bagged a contract from state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new living quarter and revamp at ‘NQ Complex’ in ONGC’s Mumbai High Asset on the West Coast of India.

The contract is classified as large, putting it in the range between ₹2,500-5,000 crore.

“We have been delivering several large and mega projects for ONGC over the past decade. Our world-class fabrication facilities at Hazira (West Coast) and Kattupalli (East Coast) enable us to maximise the local content," said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited.