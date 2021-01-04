L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) on Monday said it has bagged an over to ₹7,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan, for setting up a dual feed cracker unit.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

L&T said the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a dual feed cracker unit (DFCU) for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan.

"The DFCU is the biggest EPCC contract awarded in the country to date in the refinery and petrochemical sector," the company added.

The DFCU is used to convert Refinery Naphtha and Offgases to produce polymer grade Ethylene and Propylene by the process of thermal cracking.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director Et Sr. EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited and CEO & MD, LTHE said, "This is another package that LTHE has won from HRRL amid stiff global competition. It will be our endeavour to live up to the trust reposed by HRRL and HPCL in our execution capabilities and quality assurance."

The contract is awarded through international competitive bidding on Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis. With both the Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit and Dual Feed Cracker Unit projects, LTHE has emerged as the largest EPC contractor in the entire Rajasthan Refinery Project.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Engineering Services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

Shares of L&T were trading 1.31% per cent higher at ₹1,314.00 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via