L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins order from Petronet LNG

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins order from Petronet LNG

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, Reuters
1 min read . 12:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two LNG storage tanks

MUMBAI : L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a significant order of up to 2500 crore, from Petronet LNG (PLL).

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a significant order of up to 2500 crore, from Petronet LNG (PLL).

The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 170,000 m3 each for Phase IIIB of the Dahej Expansion Project at Dahej, Gujarat.

The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 170,000 m3 each for Phase IIIB of the Dahej Expansion Project at Dahej, Gujarat.

The project has been awarded through an international competitive bidding on a lumpsum turnkey basis. The award demonstrates Petronet's trust on LTHE’s capability to deliver the project within a challenging schedule while ensuring excellent safety and quality performance, the company said.

"LTHE is committed to being an active EPC player in achieving Government of India’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix from the current 6% to 15% by 2030. LTHE is also executing LNG tanks for Dhamra LNG Terminal in Orissa," the company said.

Organized under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT verticals, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

Petronet LNG is a joint venture company promoted by four PSUs viz., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), GAIL (India) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

