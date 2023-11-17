L&T imposed with penalties worth 239 crore from Qatar Tax Authority

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been charged with two monetary penalties worth ₹111.31 crore and ₹127.64 crore by Qatar's income tax authorities for a total tax penalty of ₹239 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a regulatory filing by the infrastructure major to the stock exchanges, Qatar Tax Authority has charged the tax penalty over variation in the income declared by L&T against the authority's assessment. The penalties have been imposed for the tax period between April 2016 to March 2017 and April 2017 to March 2018

The General Tax Authority, Qatar vide its Tax Assessment Notification dated September 6, 2023 has imposed a penalty of 4,86,80,120 QAR (~Rs. 111.31 crore) for tax period 01/04/2016 to 31/03/2017 and 5,58,22,856 QAR (~Rs. 127.64 crore) for tax period 01/04/2017 to 31/03/2018 under article (14) of income tax law number (24) for year 2018 (Qatar),'' said L&T in the exchange filing.

An appeal has been filed against the levy of this penalty as the engineering major believes it is arbitrary and unjustified. “Based on the company’s assessment and prevailing law, the company is reasonably confident of a favourable outcome at the appellate level," said L&T in its exchange filing.

No material adverse impact is envisaged on the on financial, operations or other activities of the company, it added.

