L&T increases buyback price by 200 to 3,200 as shares jump
MUMBAI : Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Monday evening increased its offer price to 3,200 apiece from 3,000 per share, for its proposed upcoming 10,000 crore share buy back, as the stock rallied and the premium to market price narrowed since the original announcement in July.

On 26 July, L&T had announced the buyback—the first such offer in its eight-decade-long history.

L&T had said it may offer to buy back a 2.4% stake, or 33.33 million of shares, held by public shareholders through a book building process on the stock exchange.

During the announcement the buyback offer price at 3,000 per share was a 17% premium to the company’s market price of 2,562 then.

However, the stock has rallied significantly, narrowing this premium, lowering chances of shareholders tendering their shares in the proposed buyback.

At Monday’s closing price of 2,894, the original buyback offer price was at a premium of just 3.7%.

“L&T is focused on enhancing its return on equity (RoE)," said R. Shankar Raman, whole time director & CFO – L&T, in a statement on Monday evening.

The upward revision in buyback price is meant to sweeten the offer for public shareholders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Laskar
Anirudh Laskar is a senior editor at Mint, with 17 years of experience. He has reported on significant corporate matters including large mergers and acquisitions, India's emerging e-commerce sector and regulatory issues in the financial services industry. Based out of Mint’s Mumbai bureau, Anirudh has worked with Business Standard and The Telegraph before joining Mint in 2009.
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 12:30 AM IST
