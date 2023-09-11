L&T increases buyback price by ₹200 to ₹3,200 as shares jump1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:08 PM IST
On 26 July, L&T had announced the buyback—the first such offer in its eight-decade-long history.
MUMBAI : Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Monday evening increased its offer price to ₹3,200 apiece from ₹3,000 per share, for its proposed upcoming ₹10,000 crore share buy back, as the stock rallied and the premium to market price narrowed since the original announcement in July.