Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday said that it would expand its global alliance with IBM "to help businesses transform their operations through hybrid cloud adoption." L&T Infotech will help clients migrate and modernize core business applications leveraging IBM Cloud offerings, the global technology consulting and digital solutions company said in a statement.

Under this agreement, L&T Infotech and IBM plan to establish an innovation center in Bengaluru (India) in 2021. This center will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM’s Cloud, Automation, Integration, Data & Artificial Intelligence solutions to foster innovation. IBM will provide training to L&T Infotech employees to facilitate co-creation workshops and solution development for their clients.

L&T Infotech has developed industry-ready solutions using IBM Cloud Paks, IBM Cloud and IBM Watson offerings to help clients automate, secure and modernize their business processes and applications. "These include iDigitalization to automate workflow and digitize enterprise business processes, iMaximize to help modernize the enterprise integration landscape with pre-built accelerators and, Make-the-Shift to help modernize legacy workloads," the company said.

Commenting on the alliance, Sudhir Chaturvedi, president-sales and executive board member, L&T Infotech said, “World's leading organizations trust L&T Infotech as the partner of choice in enabling their digital transformation journeys and modernizing their existing technology landscape."

"We are expanding our resolute relationship with IBM to allow customers to seamlessly embark on hybrid cloud environment with best-in-class automation and Integration," he added.

Evaristus Mainsah, GM of Cloud, Cloud Pak, & Edge Ecosystem, IBM said, “We look forward to expanding our collaboration with L&T Infotech to help customers across industries migrate and modernize their missioncritical workloads by leveraging IBM’s secure and open hybrid cloud solutions."

"L&T Infotech’s deep domain knowledge, coupled with IBM’s hybrid cloud and Cloud Pak offerings powered by Red Hat OpenShift, can help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation," he added.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech is a Platinum Partner of IBM and a member of the hybrid cloud ecosystem.





