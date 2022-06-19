L&T Infotech-Mindtree merger likely by year-end

The two subsidiaries of Larsen & Toubro had last month announced a mega-merger to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider, exceeding $3.5 billion in combined revenue
The amalgamation process of Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, two software units controlled by a Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate, is expected to be completed by December this year, and during this period, both the firms will continue to operate independently.
Shareholders of Mindtree will be issued 73 L&T Infotech shares for every 100 shares held, as per an exchange filing by the companies earlier. Larsen & Toubro Ltd, the parent company, will hold 68.7% of the combined entity after the merger.
The name of the combined entity will be 'LTIMindtree', the companies had said in a statement.
“We hope the merger will be completed in the next two quarters… It is undergoing regulatory approvals. There are three-four agencies involved in the process," L&T Infotech Chief Operating Officer Nachiket Deshpande told news agency PTI.
Larsen & Toubro had acquired a controlling stake in Bengaluru-based Mindtree in 2019.
Deshpande said he expects demand for IT services to continue to remain strong over the next three-five years, and supply-side constraints to ease within a few quarters.
“Once transformation in an organisation starts, it cannot be stopped midway. Despite recessionary fears, most of the customers with whom we spoke said they are not likely to reduce IT expenditure," he said.
The senior official said L&T Infotech will increase its footprint across multiple cities and several locations are under evaluation for setting up new offices.
“We believe we should now take work to people rather than taking people to work," Deshpande said.
L&T Infotech opened its first centre in Kolkata on Friday, and said it is planning to hire 4,000-5,000 employees in the next two-three years in the eastern region.
Larsen & Toubro had last month reported a 10 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,620.69 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,292.81 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to ₹53,366.26 crore from ₹49,116.16 crore in the year-ago period.