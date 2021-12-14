Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  L&T Infotech opens new delivery centre in Hyderabad for digital solutions

L&T Infotech opens new delivery centre in Hyderabad for digital solutions

LTI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, to conduct research on Digital Readiness.
1 min read . 03:25 PM IST Livemint

  • The new centre will focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to global clients

Mid-sized IT services company Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) has set up a new delivery centre in Hyderabad, designed and equipped to house over 3,000 employees and support the company’s global operations.

The centre will focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to global clients. “The facility hosts new-age amenities related to the safety, security, and overall wellbeing of employees," the company said in a statement.

“The city of Hyderabad has a special place in the global technology space that is further complemented by the vast talent pool and encouraging support by the government. LTI’s new centre in the city will strengthen our operations and play a critical role in our growth aspirations," said Nachiket Deshpande, chief operating officer, LTI.

LTI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, to conduct research on Digital Readiness. This Digital Readiness Index will serve as a tool to assess the state of digitization in enterprises.

With operations in 33 countries, LTI helps clients accelerate their digital transformation with Mosaic, its integrated digital platform encompassing mobile, social, analytics, internet of things (IoT) and cloud.

