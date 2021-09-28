L&T Infotech partners eClinicalHealth to accelerate clinical research innovation

BENGALURU: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) has inked a strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth Ltd to accelerate digital innovation in R&D Clinical Trials Management process for patient centric drug development. The partnership is expected to help clients decentralise clinical trials by setting new benchmarks in clinical research.

This is significant because an estimated 86% of clinical studies are delayed due to challenges in patient engagement, primarily recruiting and retaining patients, which is a time consuming and expensive process, LTI said in a statement.

To address this challenge, eClinicalHealth recently launched a cloud-based patient-centric software-as-service (SaaS) solution, Clinpal, which improves patient engagement for each clinical trial journey.

As part of this partnership, LTI will help accelerate joint go-to-market pursuits and faster deployment for Clinpal adopters. The solution will make use of exponential technologies such as analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance patient engagement and faster clinical studies.

"Our endeavour with eClinicalHealth partnership is to accelerate and streamline the enablement of decentralized trials, to reduce patient burden and drive acceleration of clinical trials. With this partnership we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of eClinicalHealth’s Clinpal platform in clinical trials for the industry," said Archana Ramanakumar, global delivery head – Life Sciences, Media, Consumer & Technology, LTI.

