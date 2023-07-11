L&T inks ship repair pact with US Navy

L&T inks ship repair pact with US Navy1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST
This is the third US ship to come to L&T's Kattupalli shipyard for voyage repairs. Earlier, repairs of Marine Sealift Command (MSC) Fleet Support Ships – USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry – were undertaken and completed on time by the company
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has signed a master ship repair agreement (MSRA) with the United States Navy.
