L&T inks ship repair pact with US Navy

L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard is a modern shipbuilding and ship repair facilities equipped with a heavy ship-lift, multiple dry berths, and wet berths to concurrently enable building of new ships and undertaking repairs and refits. This is the third U.S. ship to come to this shipyard for voyage repairs. Earlier, voyage repairs of Marine Sealift Command (MSC) Fleet Support Ships – USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry – were undertaken and completed on time by the company.

