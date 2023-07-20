Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / News/  L&T Innovation Campus board approves merger with L&T Seawoods

L&T Innovation Campus board approves merger with L&T Seawoods

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:25 PM IST Livemint

The Board of Directors approved a scheme of arrangement for the merger on July 19

Mint

The Board of Directors of L&T Innovation Campus (Chennai) Limited (LTICCL) at its meeting held on July 19, 2023, has approved a scheme of arrangement for merger of LTICCL with L&T Seawoods Limited (LTSL).

The Board of Directors of L&T Innovation Campus (Chennai) Limited (LTICCL) at its meeting held on July 19, 2023, has approved a scheme of arrangement for merger of LTICCL with L&T Seawoods Limited (LTSL).

LTICCL and LTSL are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company.

LTICCL and LTSL are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

L&T share buyback

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said that it will consider share buyback at its board meeting next week.

Its board is meeting on 25th July to approve the results for the second quarter ended June 30.

The company will consider buyback of equity shares in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations 2018 and special dividend on equity shares for financial year 2023.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 05:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.