L&T Innovation Campus board approves merger with L&T Seawoods

L&T Innovation Campus board approves merger with L&T Seawoods1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:25 PM IST
The Board of Directors approved a scheme of arrangement for the merger on July 19
The Board of Directors of L&T Innovation Campus (Chennai) Limited (LTICCL) at its meeting held on July 19, 2023, has approved a scheme of arrangement for merger of LTICCL with L&T Seawoods Limited (LTSL).
LTICCL and LTSL are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company.
L&T share buyback
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said that it will consider share buyback at its board meeting next week.
Its board is meeting on 25th July to approve the results for the second quarter ended June 30.
The company will consider buyback of equity shares in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations 2018 and special dividend on equity shares for financial year 2023.