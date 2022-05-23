Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
L&T, Komatsu and Scania launch four eco-friendly hydraulic excavators

The launch is part of the focus of Komatsu, Scania and L&T to introduce sustainable technologies.
1 min read . 04:13 PM ISTSwati Luthra

  • The Komatsu PC205-10MO Hydraulic Excavator, Komatsu PC500LC-10R Hydraulic Excavator, Komatsu PC210LC-10MO Super Long Front and Komatsu GD535-6 Motor Grader were put on display at the Excon 2022

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro, Komatsu India and Scania India launched four new eco-friendly B20-biodiesel ready, hydraulic excavators on Monday.

The Komatsu PC205-10MO Hydraulic Excavator, Komatsu PC500LC-10R Hydraulic Excavator, Komatsu PC210LC-10MO Super Long Front and Komatsu GD535-6 Motor Grader were put on display at the Excon 2022.

The launch is part of the focus of Komatsu, Scania and L&T to introduce sustainable technologies. The four machines are designed to run B20 biodiesel. The excavators deliver the same power and productivity when they consume alternate energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The models have been specially developed to suit the tough Indian applications and conditions.

Komatsu machines are digitalised and equipped with KOMTRAX tracking systems that enable users to monitor equipment health and increase efficiency.

