L&T, Komatsu and Scania launch four eco-friendly hydraulic excavators

The launch is part of the focus of Komatsu, Scania and L&T to introduce sustainable technologies. The four machines are designed to run B20 biodiesel. The excavators deliver the same power and productivity when they consume alternate energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The models have been specially developed to suit the tough Indian applications and conditions.
Komatsu machines are digitalised and equipped with KOMTRAX tracking systems that enable users to monitor equipment health and increase efficiency.