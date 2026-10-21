L&T constitutes special boards to maintain growth momentum despite its rising scale

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, India’s largest infrastructure company, has introduced a new organizational structure tasked with sustaining annual growth of 12-15% as the engineering giant’s revenue approaches ₹3 trillion, according to Anil Parab, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (manufacturing).
The company has set up five divisional boards—infrastructure, energy (hydrocarbon), utilities and metals, renewables, and hi-tech manufacturing—to oversee its business divisions and provide strategic guidance. Each board has six to seven members and operate horizontally across business verticals.