L&T eyes $1 billion defence milestone as conglomerates power ahead
At a $1-billion defence business, only three local companies would be larger than L&T in the defence sector: Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics and Mazagon Dock.
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. expects its defence business revenue to reach $1 billion this fiscal year, riding the government’s aggressive localization push. The milestone will cement its position as India's biggest private military equipment supplier and the fourth-largest after three state-owned peers.