L&T named second strongest global engineering & construction brand

Commenting on this achievement, an L&T spokesperson, said: “Brand is about so much more than just a name or a logo. It’s about trust, reputation, value systems and credibility. We are honoured to be recognized as the Second Strongest Global Brand in the Engineering and Construction space by Brand Finance. This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence and our clients‘ trust in our ability to deliver on our promises."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}