L&T offers financial, educational support to Covid-affected employees, families

L&T offers financial, educational support to Covid-affected employees, families

L&T’ announced financial and insurance assistance for employees and their kin affected by the coronavirus infection
1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Children between the age group of 3 years to 25 years will be provided educational support
  • L&T will provide a lump sum payment of 100% sum insured ( 35 lakh) in the event of death of an employee due to Covid-19

Construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced financial and insurance assistance for employees and their kin affected by the coronavirus infection. According to an official statement by the L&T, an employee will be able to avail, "a communicable disease cover for Covid-19 with an insured sum of 35 lakh per employee for a policy period of 12 months".

The policy will provide a lump sum payment of 100% sum insured ( 35 lakh) in the event of death of an employee due to Covid-19, the L&T added.

The company said that the aforementioned policy is in addition to the "Group Term Life Insurance Policy which has a coverage of 50 to 60 Lakhs applicable to the employees".

"There is no replacement for a loss of life, however with these Insurance Covers, we aim to at least provide the much-needed support and help to the families of our employees in case the need arises. We have to stay strong and united to fight this through and move past this phase with strength and vigour," SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro said.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm further said it will also provide educational support to dependent children and skilling support to spouses of infected employees.

"The support for education for children of employees who died while in service is being provided to children between the age group of 3 years to 25 years".

According to the L&T, students who are in Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary, Junior & Senior Colleges, and Professional courses are eligible under the scheme.

"75% of the Course Fee with a limit of one Lakh per financial year will be reimbursed for the duration of the course not exceeding three years," L&T added.

