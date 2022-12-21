L&T plans to focus on green energy, new- age businesses

“During the last 20 years, we developed 15 roads and one transmission line. They are all operating and generating cash flows. But sometime back, L&T decided that we will exit from non-core assets and we wanted to focus only on three major verticals: Services, high-tech manufacturing and EPC. And so, we decided not to invest more into such kind of infrastructure assets and do not have any plans to invest in these platforms in near future," said Sen.