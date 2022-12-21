Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  L&T plans to focus on green energy, new- age businesses

L&T plans to focus on green energy, new- age businesses

2 min read . 08:23 PM ISTSwaraj Singh Dhanjal
The L&T IDPL portfolio comprises eight roads and one power transmission asset, spanning 4,900 lane-kms and 960 circuit kms respectively.

  • L&T will also sell its remaining stake in the infrastructure investment trust that it had set up in 2018

MUMBAI :Larsen & Toubro Ltd will focus investments in green energy, green hydrogen and new-age businesses such as data centres, a top company executive said, after India’s largest construction company recently agreed to sell its stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL).

MUMBAI :Larsen & Toubro Ltd will focus investments in green energy, green hydrogen and new-age businesses such as data centres, a top company executive said, after India’s largest construction company recently agreed to sell its stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL).

On Saturday, Larsen & Toubro and Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they have agreed to sell 100% shareholding in L&T IDPL and its subsidiaries to Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors’s Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy fund at an enterprise value of 6,000 crore.

On Saturday, Larsen & Toubro and Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they have agreed to sell 100% shareholding in L&T IDPL and its subsidiaries to Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors’s Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy fund at an enterprise value of 6,000 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

L&T and CPP Investments will get gross proceeds of 2,723.4 crore from the stake sale.

The L&T IDPL portfolio comprises eight roads and one power transmission asset, spanning 4,900 lane-kms and 960 circuit kms respectively.

“L&T will continue to invest in new areas like green energy, data centres and other new-age businesses. L&T has plans to invest around $2.5 billion in renewables space—green energy, green hydrogen," D.K. Sen, wholetime director & senior executive vice-president—development projects, L&T said in an interview.

The IDPL portfolio sale was part of L&T’s strategy to exit non-core assets, Sen said.

“During the last 20 years, we developed 15 roads and one transmission line. They are all operating and generating cash flows. But sometime back, L&T decided that we will exit from non-core assets and we wanted to focus only on three major verticals: Services, high-tech manufacturing and EPC. And so, we decided not to invest more into such kind of infrastructure assets and do not have any plans to invest in these platforms in near future," said Sen.

Sen added that L&T will also sell its remaining stake in the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that it had set up in 2018 with investment from CPPIB.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Our share in the InvIT was about 15%, which has now come down to 6% and by March 2023, we will sell the balance stake and completely exit the InvIT," he said.

The construction firm is bullish on the outlook for the infrastructure sector, backed by government capital expenditure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

" Based in Mumbai, Swaraj Singh Dhanjal is responsible for Mint’s corporate news coverage. For the past eight years he has been writing on the biggest deals in private equity, venture capital, IPO market and corporate mergers and acquisitions. An engineer and an MBA, he started his journalism career in 2014 with Mint. "
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP