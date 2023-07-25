L&T Q1 Results: L&T board approves investment of ₹506 crore in L&T Energy Green Tech. Check details1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:23 PM IST
The proposed investment will be made either by subscribing to equity or preference shares or by way of Inter Corporate Deposits or company guaranteed debt or a combination of these and will be done at 'arm's length', the company said
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Ltd Tuesday released their April-June quarter results and reported a net consolidated profit of ₹2,493 crore which was 46% more than ₹1,702 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.
