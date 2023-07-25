In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, L&T said, ‘’Special Dividend of Rs. 6/- (Rupees Six only) per equity share i.e. 300% on face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. As informed earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, August 2, 2023. This will be paid on or before August 14, 2023.''

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}