L&T Q4FY22: Consolidated PAT rises by 10% YoY in line with revenue growth

In the financial year, L&T bagged orders aggregating to ₹192,997 crore at the group level with a growth of 10% yoy. In FY22, major traction was seen in the international region, especially from the Middle East, where the Company bagged large value orders during the year, taking the share of international orders to 44% of the total order inflow, as compared to 27% in the previous year.

