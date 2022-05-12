L&T Q4FY22: Consolidated PAT rises by 10% YoY in line with revenue growth

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
L&T registered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,621 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22).
Consolidated revenues stood at ₹52,851 crore in Q4FY22 logging a 10% yoy growth. International sales during the quarter at ₹17,550 crore constituted 33% of the total revenue.
Mumbai-based conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) registered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,621 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22) - rising by 10% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The latest PAT is in line with revenue growth.
Consolidated revenues stood at ₹52,851 crore in Q4FY22 logging a 10% yoy growth. International sales during the quarter at ₹17,550 crore constituted 33% of the total revenue.
In Q4FY22, the company received orders worth ₹73,941 crore registering a strong growth of 46% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, with the infrastructure segment booking a mega order from the Middle East. International orders accounted for 44% of the total orders, to ₹32,241 crore during the quarter.
For the full year FY22, L&T's consolidated net profit excluding items and discontinued operations - recorded a robust growth of 23% yoy to ₹8,572 crore. If including exception items and discontinued operations, the PAT comes at ₹8,669 crore.
During the financial year, consolidated revenues stood at ₹156,521 crore growing by 15% yoy with strong execution in project business aided by continuing growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. International revenues during the year stood at ₹55,783 crore constituting 36% of the total revenue.
In the financial year, L&T bagged orders aggregating to ₹192,997 crore at the group level with a growth of 10% yoy. In FY22, major traction was seen in the international region, especially from the Middle East, where the Company bagged large value orders during the year, taking the share of international orders to 44% of the total order inflow, as compared to 27% in the previous year.
As of March 31, 2022, the order book of the Group on a consolidated basis, is at ₹357,595 crore - with international orders having a share of 27%.
In a meeting held today, the company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the approval of shareholders, an increase of 22% per share over the previous year.
On BSE, L&T shares closed at ₹1,524.35 apiece down by 3%.