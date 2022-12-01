L&T raises $107 mn sustainability-linked loan from SMBC

“L&T continues to focus on achieving Water Neutrality by 2035 and Carbon Neutrality by 2040. Our long-term strategic plan also clearly outlines the ESG roadmap towards this goal. This SLL transaction with SMBC is an important step in that journey and underlines our intent on the ESG front," said R Shankar Raman, Group CFO & Whole Time Director of L&T.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}