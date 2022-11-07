L&T Realty, CapitaLand to form office development JV2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 11:36 AM IST
- Under this platform, L&T will build and develop office projects, while CLINT will market them
Bengaluru: L&T Realty Ltd, the real estate development arm of Larsen & Toubro Group, and Singapore-listed CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), said they have entered into a non-binding term sheet for a commercial platform to develop close to 6 million sq ft of office space across Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.