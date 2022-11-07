L&T Realty, CapitaLand to form office development JV

According to property advisory Colliers India, pan-India office leasing stood at 13 million sq ft during the July-September quarter of 2022, a 26% increase from the corresponding year-ago period. “…Office demand has witnessed a two-fold rise year-on-year year-to-date 2022, at 40.6 million sq feet, and is likely to cross 50 million sq ft towards the year-end. However, concerns about the upcoming global recession might trigger some short-term volatility in the market over the next 2-3 quarters," said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and MD, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.