L&T Realty expands in Mumbai to develop projects worth Rs. 8,000 crores

This is a part of the company’s larger plan to strengthen its footprint in major metros by adding around 5 million sq. ft. per year over the next five years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI : L&T Realty, the real-estate development arm of Larsen & Toubro, on Monday announced their expansion plans in Mumbai market to drive growth. The company entered into a binding agreement to jointly develop projects in South Mumbai, Western Suburbs and Thane worth ₹8,000 Cr, with development potential of 4.4 million square feet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :L&T Realty, the real-estate development arm of Larsen & Toubro, on Monday announced their expansion plans in Mumbai market to drive growth. The company entered into a binding agreement to jointly develop projects in South Mumbai, Western Suburbs and Thane worth ₹8,000 Cr, with development potential of 4.4 million square feet.
This is a part of the company’s larger plan to strengthen its footprint in major metros by adding around 5 million sq. ft. per year over the next five years.
This is a part of the company’s larger plan to strengthen its footprint in major metros by adding around 5 million sq. ft. per year over the next five years.
“We are committed to expanding our reach and continue looking into new markets. With signature elements from L&T Reality, these projects will have iconic features that are designed keeping in mind global norms of excellence while also being a testament for their trust on us with faster execution capabilities," said Mr. Shrikant Joshi, MD & CEO, L&T Realty.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The South Mumbai project will be developed over a land parcel of five acres that offers a clear harbor view along with good connectivity to all parts of Mumbai and the residential complex will have 50 storey twin towers with luxury amenities and retail.
The project in Western Suburb is set in a prime location of Andheri. This is L&T Realty’s first Project in the Western Suburb and the company aims to develop a modern gated residential complex comprising 20 towers with a modern shopping complex.
The project in Thane will be developed on a 6-acres land parcel in the heart of the city, surrounded by good social infrastructure and ample amenities in-house.