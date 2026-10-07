L&T Realty targets 150 million sq ft portfolio by 2031 with focus on luxury housing

L&T Realty, the real estate arm of conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd, aims to double its portfolio to roughly 150 million sq ft by 2031, focusing on premium and luxury residential projects to drive faster growth, managing director and chief executive Anupam Kumar told Mint in an interview.
Under its business plan, the company intends to expand its portfolio from 70-71 million sq ft in 2025-26 to about 150 million sq ft over the next five years. Residential-led developments will comprise about 85% of this total, with commercial projects making up the remaining 15%.