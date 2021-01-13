L&T receives construction orders up to 2,500 cr in domestic, overseas market

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said it has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market. "The construction arm of L&T has secured (significant) orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The construction major said that the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The company said its metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers.

"Traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium term," the company said.

L&T's power transmission and distribution business also won an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract to construct a 500kV transmission Line in Malaysia. The company recently completed a similar 500kV project in west Malaysia.

The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming combined cycle power generating facility in the region, the company said.

