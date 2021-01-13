Subscribe
L&T receives construction orders up to 2,500 cr in domestic, overseas market
L&T receives construction orders up to 2,500 cr in domestic, overseas market

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  The company said its metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said it has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market. "The construction arm of L&T has secured (significant) orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The construction major said that the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The company said its metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers.

"Traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium term," the company said.

L&T's power transmission and distribution business also won an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract to construct a 500kV transmission Line in Malaysia. The company recently completed a similar 500kV project in west Malaysia.

The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming combined cycle power generating facility in the region, the company said.

