OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >L&T receives orders worth 2,500 crore across business segments

L&T receives orders worth 2,500 crore across business segments

The company added that the railways strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway ElectrificationPremium
The company added that the railways strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 11:50 AM IST Staff Writer

L&T's building and factories business has secured another order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5 MTPA brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its power transmission and distribution business has won orders to design and construct two 132/11kV substations in Dubai, UAE.

L&T's building and factories business has secured another order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5 MTPA brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.

The company added that the railways strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

"This engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package... involves 25 KV overhead electrification, power supply, signaling and telecommunication and associated works for railway lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway," L&T added.

Shares of L&T were trading 1.07 per cent higher at 1,389.30 apiece on the BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout