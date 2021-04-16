Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >L&T receives orders worth 2,500 crore across business segments

L&T receives orders worth 2,500 crore across business segments

Premium
The company added that the railways strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification
1 min read . 11:50 AM IST Staff Writer

L&T's building and factories business has secured another order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5 MTPA brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its power transmission and distribution business has won orders to design and construct two 132/11kV substations in Dubai, UAE.

L&T's building and factories business has secured another order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5 MTPA brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.

The company added that the railways strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

"This engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package... involves 25 KV overhead electrification, power supply, signaling and telecommunication and associated works for railway lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway," L&T added.

Shares of L&T were trading 1.07 per cent higher at 1,389.30 apiece on the BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.