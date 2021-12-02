Mumbai: Construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ReNew Power (ReNew) have agreed to tap the emerging green hydrogen business in India. The companies will jointly develop, own, execute and operate green hydrogen projects in India.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen in an electrolyzer by using electricity from solar plants or wind turbines. This process does not emit any greenhouse gases (such as carbon dioxide or methane).

Green Hydrogen can enable the world to meet its net zero emissions targets.

S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of Larsen & Toubro, said the partnership is a significant milestone in the journey towards building a green energy portfolio for L&T.

It is anticipated that green hydrogen demand in India for applications such as refineries, fertilisers and city gas grids will grow up to 2 million tonne per annum by 2030 in line with the nation’s green hydrogen mission. This would call for investments upward of $60 billion.

“Green hydrogen will be a key driver of the transition to cleaner sources of energy. I expect this partnership to set new benchmarks in the Indian renewable energy space and look forward to working together with L&T," Sumant Sinha, chairman and chief executive officer at Gurgaon-based ReNew, said.

Many countries, including India (through its National Hydrogen Mission), have announced specific policy interventions to push for the widespread adoption of green hydrogen.

For countries like India, with its ever-increasing energy import bill, green hydrogen can also provide energy security by reducing the overall dependence on fossil fuels. It is also expected to provide a green alternative for “hard-to-abate" industries, like refineries, fertilisers, steel and transport, the companies said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.