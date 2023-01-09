L&T says heavy engineering arm won multiple ‘significant’ orders in Q3

L&T says heavy engineering arm won multiple ‘significant’ orders in Q31 min read . 01:28 PM IST
In the overseas market, L&T Heavy Engineering secured orders for one of the heaviest reactors and screw plug heat exchangers for a refinery in Mexico.
New Delhi: Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its heavy engineering arm has won multiple ‘‘significant" orders in India and overseas in the third quarter of FY23.
L&T classifies orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as significant.
The company said it won 11 significant orders in the December quarter. It also won a ‘large’ order and a ‘mega’ order.
Large orders are those with a value between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore while mega orders have a value of over ₹7,000 crore, the company stated.
The L&T subsidiary also secured orders for supply of critical reactors and vessels for blue ammonia projects in the US and Uzbekistan.
It also bagged strategic orders for process plant equipment from a European client.
“All the orders were won against stiff international competition on the back of reliable performance," the company said.
On the domestic front, L&T heavy engineering secured orders to manufacture critical residue upgrading reactors and to design and manufacture high-pressure screw plug heat exchangers with complex Cr-Mo-V steel material for IOCL’s Panipat refinery P25 expansion project.
Further, L&T Heavy Engineering’s modification, revamp and upgrade (MRU) business segment won an order to revamp a Urea plant on an EPC basis.
“The objective of the revamp is to improve reliability and safety of a very old (>50 yrs) plant, increase this plant’s capacity and enhance its energy efficiency to meet the Government of India’s stipulated norms," the company said in a statement.
Additionally, the L&T arm secured a repeat order from a fertiliser manufacturer for fabrication and installation of steam superheater coils, it added.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
The EPC major’s consolidated net profit rose 22.5% to ₹2,228.97 crore on 23% rise in net sales to ₹42,762.61 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
At 1.13 pm, shares of L&T were trading at ₹2,115.05, up by 1.38% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).